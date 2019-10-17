|
) Kathleen Ann James, affectionately known as "Grandma Honey," 78, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 11, 2019 with her daughter Ann by her side. Kathy worked as a very dedicated and compassionate nurse at Cuyahoga Falls Hospital. She will be greatly missed by all, especially her loving caretakers Patty Dudek and Grace Ruggiero, and her dog "Fifi." She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert E. James; brother, Michael Kreshalk, and son in-law, Ben Brescia. She is survived by children, Robert E. James Jr., Ann Janka (Sam), Patty James Dudek, Maribeth James-Brescia; grandchildren Jamie (Andrew), Jeremy (Jess), Sara, Katie (Phillip), Andrew (Tabby), Elizabeth and Grace; great-grandchildren Anna, Olivia and Lily; sister Margaret (Keith) Weirauch. She also leaves behind her dear family friend Lonnie Davis. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mother of Sorrows Parish, 6034 S. Locust St., Peninsula, OH 44264. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019