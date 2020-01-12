|
) Kathy Jean Lane (Small) departed this life on January 1, 2020. Born On September 24, 1958 to Lawrence and Betty Small (later Portis) she was a true Akronite. After graduating from Buchtel High School in 1976, Kathy attended the University of Akron where she earned both an associate and bachelor's degree in social work. During her career, she served as a caseworker and drug and alcohol counselor at various agencies including Summit County Children Services, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections and Community Support Services. In her leisure time, she enjoyed crocheting, gossiping, watching T.V., and doing Sudoko and word puzzles. Kathy was an avid Cleveland sports fan, Luther Vandross enthusiast, and shopper. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Joseph Portis. Kathy is survived by a son, Gary (Sara Nagy) Small of Medina; a daughter, Hope (Mark Gavin, Sr.) Lane of Columbus, eight siblings: Andrea Lewis, Darlene Irvine (Pierre), Gail Brooks (Michael), Ronald Portis, Melody Portis (Jerome Lane), Brenda Daniels, Ashley Portis, numerous nieces and nephews, and other beloved family and friends. In lieu of flowers make donations to the or the American College of Rheumatology in her name. Send memories to Hope Lane at 2531 Silver Oak Drive Columbus, OH 43232
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020