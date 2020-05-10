Kathy Keller (age 77) passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, as a result of Covid-19. Kathy was filled with love and light and brought joy to all who knew her. The world will not be the same without her. We take comfort knowing that she is in heaven with loved ones and is whole in body and mind. Kathy enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, singing and playing the piano. She was very active in church and family activities. She worked as a legal secretary, mostly part time in order to be available for her children and to attend their events. Kathy always put her faith and family first and loved bringing joy to others, particularly sending cards to people just to brighten their days. After surviving a stroke in 2001, Kathy enjoyed life at home with her family and their dogs. She was able to get around with help and with the use of a wheelchair until May of 2017 when she was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. After her hospital stay, she was no longer strong enough to be at home and began living at Pebble Creek. Kathy was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Ellen Light and three sisters, Nancy Light, Rebecca Light, and Carol Farthing. Kathy is survived by husband, David Keller; son, Jeff Keller; daughter, Tanya (Jim) Blankenship; grandchildren, Austyn Keller and Landon Blankenship; brother, John (Peggy) Light and sister, Annette (Everett) Hayes; brother-in-law, Les Farthing; her nephews, Josh (Jamie) Hayes and Jeremiah (Allie) Hayes. In keeping with Kathy's wishes, cremation has taken place. To participate in a virtual celebration of life, please visit the Kathy Keller memorial website: https://www.kathykeller.info. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.