Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Kathy L. Ross

Kathy L. Ross Obituary
Kathy L. Ross (Boak)

Kathy L. Ross, 69, of Canal Fulton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.

She was born May 31, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, Pa.., to the late Albert and Beatrice (Greenawalt) Boak. Kathy was a Canal Fulton resident most of her life and had retired from Sam's Club. She adored her children, grandchildren and her dog, Sophie.

She is survived by her daughters, Aimee (Tony) Hausermann and Elizabeth (Todd) Brumfield; grandchildren, Paityn, Brooklyn, Ethan, T.J., Ryleigh and Kaleb; and her loving siblings.

Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 12 p.m. (Noon) at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St., East (Rt.93, Canal Fulton) and where friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019
