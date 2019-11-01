Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Garden City Baptist Church
501 Pine Ave.
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden City Baptist Church
501 Pine Ave.
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Lou Holloway


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Lou Holloway Obituary
) Our lord called Kathy Lou (Atkinson) Holloway, 60, of Murrells Inlet, S.C. home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born June 10, 1959, daughter of the late Homer (Bill) and Dorothy Atkinson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Billy Atkinson; and step-daughter, Kelly Smith. Survivors include her loving husband of forty one years, Richard Holloway; sisters, Virginia Boggs, Hazel, Stalnaker, Shirley Frye and Ruth Fullmer; brothers, George Atkinson and Kenny Atkinson; step-children, Vicky Owens, Daniel Holloway, Teresa Dohner and Richard Holloway, Jr.; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Kathy was a devoted Christian who was active and faithfully attended the Garden City Baptist Church in Garden City, South Carolina. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 02, 2019 at Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Ave, Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the church from 10 - 11 a.m. Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -