) Our lord called Kathy Lou (Atkinson) Holloway, 60, of Murrells Inlet, S.C. home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born June 10, 1959, daughter of the late Homer (Bill) and Dorothy Atkinson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Billy Atkinson; and step-daughter, Kelly Smith. Survivors include her loving husband of forty one years, Richard Holloway; sisters, Virginia Boggs, Hazel, Stalnaker, Shirley Frye and Ruth Fullmer; brothers, George Atkinson and Kenny Atkinson; step-children, Vicky Owens, Daniel Holloway, Teresa Dohner and Richard Holloway, Jr.; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Kathy was a devoted Christian who was active and faithfully attended the Garden City Baptist Church in Garden City, South Carolina. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 02, 2019 at Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Ave, Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the church from 10 - 11 a.m. Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019