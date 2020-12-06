), of Akron, Ohio, passed away on November 23, 2020, just 2 weeks after celebrating her 65th birthday. Kathy spent most of her professional career as a dedicated member of the US Postal Service Human Resources department, a daunting task by any measure. She was the life of every party and her vibrant personality made her many close friends along her journey. Those that knew her can recall her sequin-covered cat shoes and *literal* pounds of jewelry that made it impossible to miss her even in the most crowded of places. Her quick wit and ability to give advice in any situation will make it impossible not to miss her now that she is gone. Kathy is survived by Barbara DiSanza (her loving and devoted mother), Ed DiSanza (Step Father), Tim Blair (husband), Robert and Jeffrey Blair (sons), Laurie Flake Trent (sister), Sandy Van Auken (her sister-from-another-mister), and Ron McClure (longtime companion).She is preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Flake. A private memorial service with close family members will be held at Union Cemetery in Canal Fulton, OH. As Kathy had a deep love for animals and the 'strays' of the world, the family welcomes donations made to the Summit County Humane Society in lieu of memorial flowers.