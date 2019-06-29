Katie Wohlfarth



Katie Wohlfarth, 68, of Akron, passed away on June 19, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on November 14, 1950 to the late Phillip and Dorothy Wohlfarth.



Katie graduated from Thiel College and relocated to Akron where she has resided for over 30 years. As a child, Katie loved visiting auctions and garage sales. This led to her lifelong interest in antiques and her career as a licensed antique dealer. She was very artistic and enjoyed glass blowing and pottery. She was able to fix anything and was willing to help anyone in need. Everyone knew her for her generous spirit and love of animals. In her free time, she also loved to take cruises with her family.



In addition to her parents; Katie was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Wohlfarth and sister, Suzanne Wohlfarth. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Pat Wohlfarth; nieces and nephew, Maria Boscia and her son, Karl, Mark (Kim) Wohlfarth and their children, Raeanna and Alyssa, and Jennifer Wohlfarth and her daughter, Temperance. Katie leaves many good friends, including her very best friend, Dave Verner. She also leaves her beloved cats, Norman and Kittikins.



A celebration of Katie's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Refreshments will be provided and family and friends are encouraged to share stories at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to One of A Kind Pets, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019