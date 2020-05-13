Katina M. Fontes-Jones of the Akron/Canton area, passed away unexpectedly at home May 3, 2020. She was born December 9, 1972 in Canton, Ohio. Tina, as she was affectionately known by many, is survived by her mother, Brenda Potts; husband, Marvin Jones; daughters, Shirrae Proctor, Shalisa Rieter; son, Torin Grunder; grandchildren, Maya, Nakyia, Alanna, Leo, and Jaseer. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12 noon at the Christ Is The Answer Ministries, 379 East South Street, Akron, Ohio 44311. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Rev. J. Michael Martin is host pastor. Rev. Ronnie Goodman officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Peace Cemetery. (Wellington Funeral Service, 330-329-2201)







