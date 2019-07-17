Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Katlyn Emily Grimes

Katlyn Emily Grimes Obituary
Katlyn Emily Grimes

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Katlyn Emily Grimes, 30, passed away unexpectedly, July 14, 2019. Katy (or Katt, as many knew her) was a loving mother to Jude, James, and baby Mabel. They were the light of her life. Her infectious laugh, sense of humor and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew her. She loved deeply and she was deeply loved by many.

She is survived by her loving partner, Jim; children, Jude, James and Mabel Bunny; parents, Walt (Chip) and Barb; sister, Amanda; brother, Nathan (Ashley); nephew, Austin; grandparents, Bill and Bunny; grandmother, Eleanor; and many other loving family and friends.

Friends and family may call two hours prior to a 3 p.m. memorial service on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019
