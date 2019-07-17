Katlyn Emily Grimes



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Katlyn Emily Grimes, 30, passed away unexpectedly, July 14, 2019. Katy (or Katt, as many knew her) was a loving mother to Jude, James, and baby Mabel. They were the light of her life. Her infectious laugh, sense of humor and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew her. She loved deeply and she was deeply loved by many.



She is survived by her loving partner, Jim; children, Jude, James and Mabel Bunny; parents, Walt (Chip) and Barb; sister, Amanda; brother, Nathan (Ashley); nephew, Austin; grandparents, Bill and Bunny; grandmother, Eleanor; and many other loving family and friends.



Friends and family may call two hours prior to a 3 p.m. memorial service on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019