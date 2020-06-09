Kay Ann Case
1957 - 2020
Kay A. Case, 63, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 5, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1957 in Barberton and attended Norton and Barberton Schools. She worked at Chrysler for 13 years. Kay was a Sunday School teacher and youth group leader at Home Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking and going camping. Kay was preceded in death her father, Mack Smith Sr.; brother, Homer "Barry" Smith; grandfather, Homer Mishler, and aunt, Sharon Smith. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 20 years, Rodney Case; son, Greg (Kristen) Kelly; mother, Lois (Donald) Dohse; brother, Mack (Deborah) Smith Jr.; granddaughters, Kylie and Karie; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Delessa Marcum. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Home Missionary Baptist Church, 1922 Oakes Dr., Akron, OH 44312. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Keith Emhoff will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior. Please observe general social distancing standards during this time. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and Crossroads Hospice care for their compassionate care over the last few years.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
