|
|
Kay F. Chafe (Ames)
Kay F. Chafe (formerly Eden), was called home after a brief illness on May 4, 2019.
Kay was born in Akron to the late Almon and Margaret Ames, where she lived her entire life. Se lived in the Portage Lakes with her first love Bob, where she raised their two children. She loved vacationing to Daytona Beach, bowling, and playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Al Ames II; husband, Bob Chafe; sister, Ida; first husband, Robert Eden; and son, Dave Eden. She survived by her daughter, Debbie (Rob) Kitchen; sisters, Una McCafferty and Joy (Jerry) Miller; grandchildren: Tiffany Kay Kitchen, Brittany (Justin) Anderson, Felecia (Stephen) Tobias, Shyla Eden, Kathrine Eden and Dave Eden II and many great-grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 12 Noon at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019