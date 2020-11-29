Kay Frances Harmon, 75, went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020. She was born April 22, 1945 in Akron, the daughter of the late Walter and Frances Minks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Harmon, and daughter Tamara Funk. She is survived by her children Allen (Michelle) Funk, Tonia Funk, and Raymond (Machelle) Funk; many grandchildren, family and friends. Kay will always be remembered as a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Fred Webb will officiate. Interment, East Liberty Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







