February 10, 1951 July, 3, 2020 Kay Lynne Furry, 69, passed away July 3, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1951 in St. Mary's, Ohio to Benjamin K. and Eleanor Grace Coffman Furry. Kay graduated from Oklahoma City University with an accounting degree. She worked at Bergey Windpower for a few years. In 1997, she went to work in the accounting department at Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores until 2007. She then went to work for the FAA in the accounting department until the time of her passing. Kay loved art of all kinds and dabbled mostly in painting and sculpting. She was also an accomplished pianist who loved playing her baby Grand. She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother and two brothers, Eric Furry of Bangor, ME and Gordon Furry of Oklahoma City. She will be dearly missed. "What is lovely never dies, but passes into another loveliness, Star-dust or sea-foam, flower or winged-air." Thomas Bailey Aldritch



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
