Kay Hurley passed away on March 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 25, 1956, to Carl and Donna Sterner in Des Moines, Iowa. She retired from GSA. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time boating on the Ohio River.



Kay was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Hurley; in-laws, John and Agnes Hurley; niece, Kate Young, and nephew, Chad Morrison.



Kay is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jerry; daughter, Kaitlin (Scott) Hollister; grandchildren, Barrett and Emma; parents; sister, Leigh Sterner; brother, Brad Sterner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Dennis Antal, Teri Hurley; nieces and nephews, with special thanks to Jasmine Dunning



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333 in memory of Kay. Condolences and memories can be shared with Kay's family at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Norton Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019