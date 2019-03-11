|
Kay Hurley
Kay Hurley passed away on March 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333 in memory of Kay. Condolences and memories can be shared with Kay's family at the funeral home website.
330-825-3633
Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2019