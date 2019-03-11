Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
Kay Hurley Obituary
Kay Hurley

Kay Hurley passed away on March 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333 in memory of Kay. Condolences and memories can be shared with Kay's family at the funeral home website.

330-825-3633

Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
