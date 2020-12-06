Kay Johnston, 81, went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. She was born December 11, 1938 in Athens, Ohio to the late Cecil and Belva Barstow. Kay attended Hammel Business College and had owned her own business, In Store Marketing Services. She was a life-long member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Kay was a believer in Christ and a prayer warrior; leaving a great legacy by passing that faith onto her children and grandchildren. Kay and Don had the special gift of hospitality. Company was always welcomed, and no one ever left hungry due to her excellent cooking and baking. She loved her family, and her greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, Kay had the gift of caregiving. She had a very giving heart. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Johnston; "Big Sis", June (Dave) Swope; and brothers, Gerald (Jo) Barstow, Jack Barstow, and Gene (Janet) Barstow. She is survived by her sons, Don (Joyce), Rich (Joy), and Shawn (Tammy); daughter, Pam (Fred) Price; grandchildren: Kristina (Cory), Brittany (Andrew), Kenley, Natalie, Armondo (Chey), Caleb (Jenna), Abby, Luke (Mikayla), Jadon, Micah, and Jack; great-grandchildren: Cooper, Lydia, Chloe, Marlowe, Elyse, Elijah; brother, David (Sandy) Barstow; sister-in-law, Jackie Barstow; nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Due to Covid, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024