1/1
Kay Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Johnston, 81, went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. She was born December 11, 1938 in Athens, Ohio to the late Cecil and Belva Barstow. Kay attended Hammel Business College and had owned her own business, In Store Marketing Services. She was a life-long member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Kay was a believer in Christ and a prayer warrior; leaving a great legacy by passing that faith onto her children and grandchildren. Kay and Don had the special gift of hospitality. Company was always welcomed, and no one ever left hungry due to her excellent cooking and baking. She loved her family, and her greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, Kay had the gift of caregiving. She had a very giving heart. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Johnston; "Big Sis", June (Dave) Swope; and brothers, Gerald (Jo) Barstow, Jack Barstow, and Gene (Janet) Barstow. She is survived by her sons, Don (Joyce), Rich (Joy), and Shawn (Tammy); daughter, Pam (Fred) Price; grandchildren: Kristina (Cory), Brittany (Andrew), Kenley, Natalie, Armondo (Chey), Caleb (Jenna), Abby, Luke (Mikayla), Jadon, Micah, and Jack; great-grandchildren: Cooper, Lydia, Chloe, Marlowe, Elyse, Elijah; brother, David (Sandy) Barstow; sister-in-law, Jackie Barstow; nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Due to Covid, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved