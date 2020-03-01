|
) Kay Evans, 85, passed away February 27, 2020. She was born June 1, 1934 in Akron to the late Carl and Marion Dickerhoof. Kay graduated from Kenmore High School where she was a majorette. Following high school, she graduated from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing and worked at City Hospital as an RN for 40 years. She was extremely proud of her time caring for others and was well respected by other nurses and doctors alike. Kay married her childhood friend and lifetime sweetheart, David Evans on September 15, 1955. She was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren and truly loved her family. Besides her parents; Kay was preceded in death by her husband, David; brother, Donald Dickerhoof and sister, Carol Marquette. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Mary) Evans; daughter, Kathy (Michael) Menyes; grandchildren, Sean (Sarah), Joshua (Megann), Kristen (Andrew), and Steven; great grandchildren, Ellie and Mikey; as well as many other loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 7 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating.Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 5 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Kay's name to the , Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro Street, STE 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020