Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay M. Evans


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay M. Evans Obituary
) Kay Evans, 85, passed away February 27, 2020. She was born June 1, 1934 in Akron to the late Carl and Marion Dickerhoof. Kay graduated from Kenmore High School where she was a majorette. Following high school, she graduated from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing and worked at City Hospital as an RN for 40 years. She was extremely proud of her time caring for others and was well respected by other nurses and doctors alike. Kay married her childhood friend and lifetime sweetheart, David Evans on September 15, 1955. She was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren and truly loved her family. Besides her parents; Kay was preceded in death by her husband, David; brother, Donald Dickerhoof and sister, Carol Marquette. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Mary) Evans; daughter, Kathy (Michael) Menyes; grandchildren, Sean (Sarah), Joshua (Megann), Kristen (Andrew), and Steven; great grandchildren, Ellie and Mikey; as well as many other loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 7 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating.Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 5 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Kay's name to the , Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro Street, STE 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -