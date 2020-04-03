|
|
In loving Memory of Kay Ellen (Taylor) Showalter who passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 8, 1948 to Loxley and Marjorie Taylor. A graduate of Green High School, she was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 36 years. Survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert T. Showalter; sister, Linda Taylor; sons, David and Dale McKinney; daughter, Thereasa McKinney; grandchildren, Luke, Alicia, Paige, Madison and Kenneth McKinney. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2020