Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Akron
236 East Mill St.
Akron, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Akron
236 East Mill St.
Akron, OH
Keary W. Crim Obituary
Keary "Bill" W. Crim, passed away January 25, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Keary graduated from the University of Akron and earned a Masters at Case Western. Keary enjoyed being a Social Worker at Edwin Shaw for 25 years and after retirement he enjoyed working for Mature Services. Keary was an avid watercolor painter, golfer, and lover of classic cars and was a former Cuyahoga Falls Little League softball coach. Keary was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Akron and served free lunch on Tuesdays. Those who knew Keary know he was full of humor and loved passing on his unique sense of humor and love of puns to his children and grandchildren. Keary was preceded in death by his father, William Crim; mother, Josephine M. Irwin and granddaughters, Eleanore, Beatrice and Fae. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 48 and a half years, Catherine; daughter, Amy (Bob) Powers; sons, Scott Crim (Mark Rittenour) and David (Meagan) Crim; grandchildren, Sophia, Shelby, Stella and Theodore; sister, Claudia (Irvin) Terzic; brother, Raymond; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Turpin and Christine (Fredrick) Sax; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Akron, 236 East Mill St., Akron, OH 44308. Guests are welcome to visit with the family two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. After the service, the family invites you to continue sharing memories and join them for a light lunch in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to First United Methodist Church of Akron or any social service agency (such as the Humane Society). To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
