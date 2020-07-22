BARBERTON -- Keith A. McVey, 63, passed away after a short battle with cancer on July 18, 2020. Born in Akron on August 28, 1956 to the late Jack and Rosemarie McVey, Keith was a 1974 graduate of Garfield High School. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier, retiring in 2015. Keith was a member of the NALC Local #148. He served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Air Force. In 2011 he was recognized as the NALC Hero of the Year for his efforts in saving the lives of three different people. Keith was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman and loved to spend time at his property in southern Ohio. He enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, Wendy and his good friend, 'Big Mike'. Keith is survived by his sons, Kevin and Kristopher McVey; brothers, Kevin (Rebecca) and Terry (Connie) McVey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; He is also survived by his girlfriend, Wendy. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Keith's memory to the American Cancer Society
by visiting www.cancer.org
. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)