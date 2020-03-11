|
Keith Alan Allman, 50, of Palm Harbor, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1969 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Carolyn Sue Allman. Keith was a 1987 graduate of Green High School. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Keith is survived by his wife, Gabrielle. They were married October 11, 2008 in Akron, Ohio. Keith is lovingly remembered by his wife, Gabrielle; daughter, Isabella; siblings, Eric Allman, Andrea (William) Soehnlen; his in-laws, Meghan (Dina) Savitski-Kochanek, Joshua (Cyndi) Savitski, Celeste (Josh) Lesco, Aaron (Lindsay) Savitski, Rachelle (Mark) Ruic; and nine nieces and nephews. A celebration of Keith's life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 940 Hidden Valley Dr. Wadsworth, Ohio 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020