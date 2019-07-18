Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home
3475 Copley Rd.
Copley, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Parish
476 Mull Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Keith Alan Scolaro


1969 - 2019
Keith Alan Scolaro Obituary
Keith Alan Scolaro

Keith Alan Scolaro, age 49, passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1969 in West Germany to Joseph and the late Bonnie Scolaro. Keith worked for a family owned landscaping company, Richfield Landscape Contractors, and was proud of their many accomplishments as commercial land-scapers. He was very involved with St. Sebastian Parish and School and beautifying their grounds. Keith loved coaching his children in youth sports, especially the West Side Saints. He loved working at Lock 3 since its early development and also involved his family with volunteer opportunities there. Keith's intelligence earned his membership into Mensa International, which he was very proud of. He was also a very involved member of the Richfield AmVets Post 176. Keith was an amazing baker and his recipes will live on.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Lena Scolaro, Don and Millie Ferrell and Edward McMillen; and sister-in-law, Patricia Scolaro. He is survived by children, Tucker, Hannah, Emily and Michael and their mother, Kimberly; father, Joseph (Cathy); siblings, Joseph, Daniel (Angela), Jeff (Lorie) Kwiecien and Sarah Scolaro; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. TODAY at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Sebastian Parish, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sebastian Parish School Athletics.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019
