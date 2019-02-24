Keith E. Dobbins



Keith E. Dobbins, 59, of Akron, passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born November 25, 1959 in Akron, Ohio to Rollin and Jean Dobbins.



Keith graduated from Ellet High School in 1978. After graduating, he worked as a carpenter in California until 1980 when he joined the United States Air Force, serving until 1989. Keith worked numerous jobs within the private security field until 2010 when he became an Ambassador, shift supervisor and Operations Manager for the Downtown Akron Partnership until becoming ill in 2017, forcing him to retire.



Keith enjoyed being outdoors: bicycling, gardening, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved animals and was a strong advocate for their humane treatment. He particularly loved Boxers, having rescuing several over the years.



Keith was honored by the American Red Cross in 2013 for an act of bravery. Keith noticed a residence on fire and selflessly entered the home to save those inside.



He was preceded in death by his father, Rollin and brother, Dale. He is survived by his lifelong partner, confidant, and friend, Keith Hodgson; mother, Jean; brothers, Greg (Emmy) of Akron and Phillip (Cheryl) of New Mexico; nephews, Kyle (Elizabeth) of Akron and Kevin (Amy) of Brecksville; cousin, Dawn (Daniel) of Batavia, Ohio; and nieces, Shannon and Brianna.



A celebration of Keith's life will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Keith's partner (Keith Hodgson) to offset the expenses of medical costs. Keith will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.