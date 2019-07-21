Keith Edward Tackett



Keith Edward Tackett, 54, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on July 18, 2019. He was born in Akron on December 18, 1964.



Keith served 26 years as a dedicated dock worker for UPS Freight. Keith was a loving and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and loved sports, especially Baseball and Basketball. He spent many years coaching his sons and groomed them into men. Keith loved for nothing more than to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He also coached many youth teams and touched so many lives as he was a past Coventry Little League President.



Keith raised a diehard University of Kentucky Wildcat family. He was a friend to any and every one that he met. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nicole Tackett; Mother, Lena Guysinger; and Grandmother, Dorothy Billiter.



He is survived and his legacy cemented by his sons, Ryan (Kristina) Tackett, Brandon (Rachel) Tackett, and Alex (Rhianna) Tackett; His first Wife and dearest love, Bobbie Morgan; Joyce Forte (mother of Brandon and Alex); Father, Matthew (Pam) Tackett; Sister, Marcia (Ed) Stalnaker; Nieces, Heather (Mario) Dixon and Heidi Genevish; His Amazing grandchildren, Andre Ramos, Natasha Morgan, Christian Tackett, Lucas Tackett, and Abigail Tackett; His Uncle, Larry (Kathy) Billiter; Aunt, Mary Elizabeth Riddle, and many other Family and Friends.



Family and Friends may visit on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 to 8 p. .at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral to follow officiated at 11 a.m. by Reverend William Morgan. Keith will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Compton Family Cemetery in Pikeville, Ky. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019