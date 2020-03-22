|
Keith Gilroy Fraser, 81, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's on March 18 with his wife of 61 years, Diane, by his side. Keith was born May 9, 1938 in Detroit Michigan and moved to Akron at the age of 4 with his mother and father, Florine and A. Stanley Fraser. He lived in Goodyear Heights and graduated from East High School. He loved sports and ran cross country and played on the golf team for the Orientals. He played drums in the school marching band and a local swing band. He was also quite light on his feet. He met his wife, Diane, at a school dance in the high school gymnasium. Keith enlisted in the Army during his senior year in high school and was a member of the Army reserves. He was a lifetime member of the Lakemore Army/Navy club and a member of their Honor Guard. Keith also belonged to Airport VFW and the Mogadore Moose where he held several offices and performed many duties including manning the ovens or grill for prime rib and steak dinners, or just grabbing his tools and performing numerous carpentry and odd jobs for the clubs. He was elected "Moose of the Year" in 2001 and 2006. After the Army, Keith got a job at Goodyear Aircraft (Aerospace). He worked primarily in the Photo lab until his retirement after 42 years in 2000. He worked as a photographer and developer in the lab. He later worked as a lab technician that produced the metal nameplates affixed to most of the products Goodyear Aerospace manufactured and sold. Keith's love of sports also continued while employed at Goodyear. He played volleyball, basketball, fast/slow pitch softball, bowled, shot skeet and golfed in numerous intercity and inter-company leagues. Outside of work, Keith was a family man. Keith was a father of three, grandfather of four, uncle, mentor and coach. There were many family vacations, camping and fishing trips, Little League baseball, football and basketball games, water skiing and snowmobile adventures. Keith was in charge of the main course for all the family get-togethers. Whether it was the turkey at Thanksgiving, ham at Christmas or burgers and steaks on the Fourth of July, Keith came with an apron on and utensils in hand. The family, as well as Keith's friends, could always count on him to help them out when it came to Home Improvement. He was affectionately known as Keith "The Tool Man" Fraser. If you needed a tool, Keith had it and knew how to use it. Keith finished basements, built decks and garages, laid driveways, cut down trees, worked on cars, ran electric, installed plumbing, painted, etc. He had his own wood working area in his basement and created numerous home inventions that made life simpler around the house. Keith was a member of Green Valley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hearing a good sermon, but would let you know it if the minister's message wasn't quite up to his expectations that Sunday. Keith will be missed by all that knew and loved him. The Family would like to thank the staff at Allay and Maplewood memory care facilities and Crossroads Hospice for the care and support they provided Keith and his family during this difficult time. Keith was preceded in death by his father, A. Stanley Fraser; mother, Florine B. Fraser; son, David A. Fraser. Keith is survived by wife, Diane; son, Ron (Jennifer); and daughter, Kristine (Tony) Bisesi; grandchildren, Derek Fraser, Erin (Martin) Graham, Kyle and Justin Bisesi; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Karen Vernon; and niece and nephew, Patricia (Jason) and Robert (Donna) Vernon. A memorial service and celebration of life event will be scheduled on a future date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the , Green Valley Methodist church or Crossroads Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020