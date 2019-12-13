Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
Keith J. Soeder Keith J. Soeder, age 65, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was father of Wayne, Wesley, and Joseph Soeder; grandfather of five; son of the late A. Elnora (nee Allen) and Robert W. "Bill" Soeder, Sr.; brother of Pamela (Richard) Gatrell, David (Donna) Soeder, Douglas (Judith) Soeder, Mark (Lisa) Soeder, and the late Robert W. Soeder, Jr.; and a dear uncle and great uncle of many. Contributions may be made to the Deaf Outreach Church, 2200 Greensburg Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 West Aurora Road (One Mile West of Rt.8), Northfield Center, Ohio, where a closing service will be held at 5:00 p.m. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
