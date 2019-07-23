|
|
Keith Miller
Keith Miller, age 65, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Keith lived in the Hartville area most of his life. He graduated from Lake High School in 1972 and was employed in Retail and Grocery Management.
Preceded in death by his father, Maynard; Keith is survived by his mother, Ruth; brothers, Stanley, Derwood (Deborah) and Brian (Traci); sister, Amy (Troy) Yoder; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hopkins Lawver UNIONTOWN Funeral Home within the next few weeks. Information will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Evermore Community Church, 1470 Smith Kramer Street NE, Hartville, Ohio 44632. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019