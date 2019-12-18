|
Keith Norrell Craig, 50, passed away, December 10, 2019 after an extended illness. Keith was a graduate of Copley High School, class of 1987. He served in the U.S. Army and played semi pro basket ball overseas for several years. He was employed by Hetter in Columbus and later started his own HVAC company. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Jerome (Chantail) Craig; parents, Richard and Venosha Craig; brother, Terrance (Pamela) Vandiver; sisters, Tiffany Craig, Pamela Craig Carter-Garner (George R, IV); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Minister, Michael Burley, Eulogizing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019