Keith Robert Barker



Keith Robert Barker died June 8, 2019 at home in Oregon surrounded by his loving family.



He was born August 16, 1958 in Akron, Ohio to Robert Arthur Barker and Jean C. Barker. Keith demonstrated much courage and bravery in his battle with cancer.



In 1976, Keith graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio and he went on to get a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from The University of Akron. Furthering his studies, Keith also received a M.S. degree in Engineering from George Washignton University and then pursued his career in radio and satellite communications with the U.S. government.



In the mid 1980's, Keith moved with his first wife to California for employment with private corporations in Silicon Valley, where he continued working with space and satellite network systems. Eventually, Keith went on to form his own consulting business, Questiny Engineering, in the S.F. Bay area where he and his family lived for several decades.



What distinguised Keith was his profound thirst for knowledge, his boundless curiosity, his extensive expertise, his generosity, and his very keen wit and humor. Coupled with his professional career were his passions for family, sailing, technical challenges, politics and history. All who knew him were aware that Keith was a man who demonstrated integrity, decency and a depth of character.



Keith is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melanie; his daughter, Ashley Tolton (Jake); stepdaughter, Sarah Brown (Conner); stepson, Jordan Brown; two stepgrandsons, Wendell and Sylas; and sister, Kim Barker.



A private ceremony and burial have taken place already in Oregon, and a celebration of life will be held in the S.F. Bay area in August.