Keith Ervin Schaffter, 68, of Wadsworth passed away Thursday, Dec.19, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Keith was born Sept. 22, 1951 to the late Ervin and Clara (Gingery) Schaffter and was a 1970 graduate of Norwayne High School. He attended Akron University and Marquette University and retired from Fair Finance. He was a member of the Sterling K of P and the Mogadore Moose, was a big Ohio State fan and enjoyed golfing and traveling. Surviving are his longtime companion, Laura Capron of Wadsworth; his two daughters, Shannon (Stephen) Jordan of Anacortes, WA and Stephanie Schaffter of Denver, CO; granddaughters, Helena and Mae Jordan; his sister, Karen (Gene) Cunningham of Fripp Island, SC and his beloved dog, Finnegan. At Keith's request, there will be no services but memorial contributions may be made to Save Ohio Strays, P.O. Box 16, Wadsworth, OH 44282. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Hom.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019