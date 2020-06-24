Keith W. Nixon, age 76, went home to reunite with his daughter in Heaven on June 21, 2020. He was a loving husband and an amazing father and grandfather. He was loved and admired by many and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Wilsterman; parents, Dale and Ruth Nixon. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy "Red"; children, Kerri, Kathy (Dave), Kenith (Danielle), Kristina (Russ) Stemple; son-in-law, Mark Wilsterman; grandchildren, who he adored, Mark, Kevin, Sammie, Mike, Matt, Jake, Michael, Daniel, Hailey, Kimee, and Kallie; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Merrin; sister, Karen (Herman) Garrett; special fur buddy, Cookie; extended family and friends. At Keith's request, there will be no Memorial Services. The family welcomes thoughts and prayers during this time. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.