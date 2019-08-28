|
Kelli Ann Wood Kelli Ann Wood, 57, of Springfield, OH went home to the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She was born on May 14, 1962 in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of Paul Blaine Bailey and Rubyan (Allen) Browning. Kelli was a faithful member of the Englewood Church of Christ. She enjoyed family time and especially spoiling her grandchildren. Kelli's passions included quilting, collecting snowmen, vacationing at the beach, sharing her love of reading and rooting for the Buckeyes. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, William H. Wood; children, Bryan (Amber) Wood, Jessi Thomas, Kevin (Alex) Wood and honorary son, Martin Mittag of Germany; mother, Rubyan (Bob) Browning; brother, Earnest Bailey; five grandchildren, Gavin, Logan, Blaine, Noah and Taylor; sisters-in-law, Jeri Ann, Janie and Kathy; brother-in-law, Franklin "Dave" Wood; numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. Special friends, Cheryl (Dean) Lutton, Cecilia (Bill) Ryan and the ladies from Curves of Fairborn. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Blaine "Pop-Pop" Bailey. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, OH. A celebration of Kelli's life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Jim Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019