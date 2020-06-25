Kelly Ann Curtis (Baun), passed away unexpectedly at her home in Copley on June 22, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1967 at Barberton Citizens Hospital to Jack and Marlene Baun. Her bright smile, beautiful soul & resilient spirit will be deeply missed. Kelly is survived by her husband, David; daughters: Crystal, Ashley (Mark), Melanie (Brandyn), Faith and Angel and son, Tristin; grandchildren: Claire, Megan, Primrose; many family and friends and dog Bear. Friends may call on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. A private graveside service will take place in Copley Township Cemetery.