Kelly Ann Curtis
1967 - 2020
Kelly Ann Curtis (Baun), passed away unexpectedly at her home in Copley on June 22, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1967 at Barberton Citizens Hospital to Jack and Marlene Baun. Her bright smile, beautiful soul & resilient spirit will be deeply missed. Kelly is survived by her husband, David; daughters: Crystal, Ashley (Mark), Melanie (Brandyn), Faith and Angel and son, Tristin; grandchildren: Claire, Megan, Primrose; many family and friends and dog Bear. Friends may call on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. A private graveside service will take place in Copley Township Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
