) Kelly, age 42, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born June 20, 1977 in Akron, Ohio to Richard and Shirley Butler. Kelly attended Central-Hower High School and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School with honors in 1995. She worked hard for years as a waitress and bartender. She attended New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte, and rededicated her life to Jesus Christ in 2010. Kelly truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed watching the sunrise and sunset, especially at the beach. She loved doing fun things with her family.Her smile, wit and laughter were contagious. Kelly had an uncanny ability to reach out to people and made friends everywhere she went. She loved her children with all her heart. She is survived by her children, David, Braden and Zoey Akers; parents, Richard and Shirley Butler; brother, Bradley (Laura) Butler; sister, Cathy (Brian) Bulgrin and children; dearly loved by her Grandma Butler Ritter, Granny, Darlene Weckerly, many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family as well as many, many friends. A service will be held at New Day Christian Church on Thursday, January 9 at 10:00. A trust fund is being established at Wells Fargo in Port Charlotte, Fla. for Kelly's children.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 4, 2020