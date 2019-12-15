|
|
Kelly Marie Lehman, age 58, of Akron, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Akron on February 11, 1961, the daughter of Bob and Mary Ellet Pratt. Kelly was preceded in death by her father; parents-in-law, Bill and Winifred Lehman, and sister-in-law, Kay O'Hare. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bill; daughter, Katie (Zach) Durbin; son, Zack Lehman; grandson, Ryder Durbin; mother, Mary Pratt; sisters, Karen (Chuck) Alderson, Kim (Rick) Hummel and Kristy (Jim) Stith; brother, Mike (Diane) Pratt; sister-in-law, Lois (Jerry) Zito; many nieces, nephews and friends. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no formal services at this time. To honor Kelly's memory, please consider a donation to Summa Health Cancer Institute at the Jean and Milton Cooper Pavilion, 161 N Forge St., Akron, OH 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019