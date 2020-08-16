Kelvin Edward Berry went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 12:00 to 7:00 PM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. A private service will be held for the family. Condolences may be sent to 326 Dorchester Rd., Akron, OH 44320. A scholarship has been established in Kelvin's memory and donations may be sent to the KSU Foundation, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH, 44242, or online at http://ksu.convio.net/KelvinEBerryScholarship
. Please indicate Kelvin E. Berry Scholarship in the memo line of your contribution.