Ken Scott



Ken Scott died peacefully at home on February 13, 2019 after a four-month fight with cancer. He was 64 years old.



Preceded in death by his father, James T. Scott, Jr.; mother, Edythe Mae Scott (Crossett); mother-in-law, Naomi Weissfeld; fathers-in-law, Donald Cheatwood and Howard Weissfeld; Ken is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Janice; daughter, Alison (husband, Patrick) Williamson; son, Daniel (wife, Rosane) Scott; mother-in-law, Pamela Cheatwood, sister, Nikki Ferrato; brother, Mike Scott (wife, Sue Livio); brothers-in-law, Don and Ron Cheatwood; step siblings, Steve Weissfeld, Tracey Lechner, Craig Weissfeld, Steve Condos and Amy Wyse; his grandchildren, Dylan and Jack Villegas and Devin Williamson; and many nieces and nephews.



Born in Manchester, N.H. on June 4, 1954, he moved to Akron, Ohio with his parents in 1957. In Ohio he met and married the love of his life, Janice, in 1977. Together they cheerfully raised their children for the past 41 years, moving to Charleston (W. Va.), Philadelphia, Springfield (Va.), and Orlando as Ken plied his craft as a jewelry salesman and manager. Ever fair-minded, Ken impressed with the quiet dignity and decency he lived his life--and the respect he offered to all.



His quick wit and easy laugh put strangers and loved ones alike at ease. Above all, Ken treasured the time and laughs he shared with family and friends--especially with his grandsons-- whether it be playing golf, a game of Euchre, or simply chatting around the dinner table.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in his memory to the . A memorial service will be conducted at the Stow (Ohio) Cemetery at a later date.