Kennedy Dereal Sears Johnson, 36, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH. He was born on August 18, 1983. He leaves his only son, Halen Kennedy Johnson; parents, Tina Durant and Raymond Durant; siblings, Raymond Martel Durant, Jordan Kordell Durant, Mariah Paige Durant and Tyson Terell Durant. Kennedy was preceded in death by his father, Kennedy Jerome Sears. Going home services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Arlington Church of God (539 South Arlington Street), with a viewing for family and friends from noon to 1 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. Repass will immediately follow the service at Arlington Church of God. Condolences may be sent to 623 Forest Ave. SW Canton, OH 44710. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019