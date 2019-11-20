Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Arlington Church of God
539 South Arlington Street
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Arlington Church of God
539 South Arlington Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kennedy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kennedy Dereal Sears Johnson


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kennedy Dereal Sears Johnson Obituary
Kennedy Dereal Sears Johnson, 36, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH. He was born on August 18, 1983. He leaves his only son, Halen Kennedy Johnson; parents, Tina Durant and Raymond Durant; siblings, Raymond Martel Durant, Jordan Kordell Durant, Mariah Paige Durant and Tyson Terell Durant. Kennedy was preceded in death by his father, Kennedy Jerome Sears. Going home services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Arlington Church of God (539 South Arlington Street), with a viewing for family and friends from noon to 1 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. Repass will immediately follow the service at Arlington Church of God. Condolences may be sent to 623 Forest Ave. SW Canton, OH 44710. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kennedy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -