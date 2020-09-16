Rev. Kenneth E. Maddox , age 74, died peacefully on September 2, 2020 in Akron, OH. Kenneth was a Pastor in the United Methodist Church, having led four congregations in the Akron/Cleveland Conference until taking a medical retirement. Ken served in the U.S. Army, was a graduate of North High School and the University of Akron. He later earned his Masters of Divinity from Pittsburg Theological Institute. Preceding him in death were his parents, James C and Berley Maddox, and brother, Kerry Reverend Maddox is survived by daughters, Morning Robinson and August A.; his devoted sister, GinaKaye Maddox; special nephew, Geoffrey Proctor, and great nephews, Maddox J. and Louis A. Proctor, and a host of relatives, friends, and fellow clergy. Memorial services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 844 Garth Ave., Akron, OH 44320. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, immediately followed by the memorial service. Mask are required and social distancing protocols will be observed. Private inurnment will be held at Mount Peace Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to GinaKaye Maddox in care of Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320 or to share condolences online visit www.sommervillefuneralservices.com
