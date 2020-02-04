|
WADSWORTH -- Kenneth Ardon Chirdon, 52, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born to Terry Chirdon and Sandra Terry on July 23, 1967 in Barberton, Ohio. July 22, 2016 Kenny remarried his high school sweetheart Ramona Crowe. They resided in Wadsworth, Ohio. Kenny's true passion was the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He truly enjoyed teaching his six kids how fish and hunt, even if it didn't go quite as planned. Kenny loved spending time with his family and friends at his cabin in Southern Ohio. He is survived by wife, Ramona Chirdon; father, Terry Chirdon; brother, Todd Chirdon; daughters: Sarah Chirdon, Kendra Chirdon, Jessica (Gilbert) McCune, Melissa Chirdon; sons: Joshua Chirdon, Zachary Chirdon; grandchildren, Brantley, Traveon, Camden, Enzo, Sophia, Sydney, JayDee, Brendan Jr., and AnnMarie, as well as many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Terry; step-mother, Carol Chirdon; grandparents, Ardon and Florence Chirdon. A special remembrance will be held in Kenny's honor at a later time. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020