|
|
Kenneth
Armstrong
Kenneth Paul Armstrong, 60, of Streetsboro, entered the presence of Jesus on May 17, 2019.
Ken was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 29th, 1959. His parents were Walter and Bonnie (Peters) Armstrong. He married Geneve (Genny) Lasater Armstrong on October 13, 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Friends will be received on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 3033 Middleton Road, Hudson, Ohio, 44236. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment with full military honors will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared at wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019