|
|
Kenneth Berl "KB" Kleckner
Kenneth Berl "KB" Kleckner, age 70, passed away suddenly of a heart attack at his home in Medina, Ohio on February 13.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Nancy; sons, Mark (Lori) Kleckner of Shelby Township, Mich. and David (Joanna) Kleckner of Akron; daughter, Tammy (Scott) Zollner of Medina; seven well-loved grandchildren; sisters, Diane Gordon of Loves Park, Ill. and Marcia Johnson of Freeport, Ill.; brother, Gerry Kleckner of Wayzata, MN. He is also survived by many in-laws, more than 50 beloved cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends who were touched by Ken's life are invited to attend a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Medina United Methodist Church, 4747 Foote Rd., Medina, OH 44256. A Celebration of Ken's Life will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019