Kenneth (Kenny) Bryan, 66, passed away peacefully in his home October 19 after a long illness. Born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, he followed his passion for the ocean and set up residence in West Palm Beach, Florida. There, he worked as a cabinet maker while enjoying the sun, sand and surf. He was an avid fisherman who created pieces of art out of old lobster traps. Kenny was loving, quick witted and a good friend to many. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dolores and brother, Jerry, he is survived by son, Tony Bryan (Carlymae); sisters, Barb (Terry) Palmer and Patty Bryan (Harlene); nephews, Brian Palmer (Theresa) and Nick Bryan. Cremation has taken place by Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory (772-287-1985) where he was returned to the place he loved the most--the water.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019