Kenneth (Ken) Byler, 82, of Hartville, Ohio, died April 16, 2019, several months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Ken was born on April 4, 1937 to Emma (Troyer) and Elmer Byler of Uniontown, Ohio.



Ken is survived by his wife, Elsie (Mast) Byler of Hartville, to whom he was married for 60 years. Ken and Elsie have two daughters and two sons, all who live in the Hartville area. Joyce, married to Steve Serdinak, Lavonne, married to Randy Yoder, Brian, married to Larena King and Shaun, married to Sarah Grizzle. He has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Elmer Byler of Uniontown and a sister, Mary Jane Hostetler (married to Henry Hostetler) of Red Lake, Ontario. He is survived by a sister, Wilma Lapp (married to Floyd) of Antrim, Ohio and a brother, Myrrl (married to Ruthie Coblentz) of Harrisonburg, Virginia.



Ken's life was devoted to his family, to his church and his many friends. His life choices and values were based on his strong faith, his acceptance of God's grace and assurance that he was a child of God.



Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Ken's life at a memorial service on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Community Chapel (formerly Cornerstone Mennonite) in Hartville, Ohio. Burial at the Walnut Grove Cemetery will be at 9:30 a.m., preceding the memorial service. Calling hours with viewing are at the church on Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 and Friday evening from 6 to 8.



The family would like to thank Dr. Teresa Goebel and the staff of Summa Health Medina Medical Center as well as the Acute Palliative Care Unit at Summa Hospital in Akron.