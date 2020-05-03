Kenneth C. Bennett, 64, of Akron, Ohio passed away on 04/26/2020 following his battle with Covid -19. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Ned O. Bennett and Alice (Clapper) Bennett. In 1981 he married Rebecca L. Bennett. Together they shared 38 years of marriage. Graduated from East high school in Akron in 1974, and Al-win school of heavy equipment operation in 1989. He retired from E. M. Jorgensen Steel after many years. He was also a member of VFW post #8975. He is survived by his faithful wife, Rebecca Bennett; daughter, Jodi (Thomas) Mihaly; son, Kenneth M. Bennett; brother, Gary (Jackie) Bennett; niece, Brooke (Rob) Bennett-Lenhart; nephew, Shaun (Mary) Bennett. Four Grandchildren: Malina, Keegan, Kenny and Kayson and countless friends. Special thank you to Akron General Hospital and Bath Manor for his care. There will be no services held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.







