Officer Kenneth C. Jones, also known as "Kenny", age 55, of Akron, Ohio, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2020. Kenny was born on April 19. 1965 in Arizona and was a lifetime resident of Akron. He was a 1983 graduate of Garfield High School and, afterwards, attended the University of Akron. He graduated from the Akron Police Academy where, as a police officer, he served his community for almost 26 years. Preceding Kenny in death was his mother, Barbara A. Baker (Hill); his grandparents, Sadie and Clarence Hill, and his first wife, Rhonda Jones. He is survived by his wife, Stacy Hairston-Jones; 3 children from his first marriage, daughters, Havilland and Eunice, and son, Xavier; father, Mark Jones Jr. (Brenda); brothers and a sister, Jacques D. McGregor Jr., Marnetta E. O'Neil and Michael Jones; 3 special moms, Minister Joyce (Jones) Frazier, Paulette McGregor I and Dr. Betty Robbins-March; special father, Thomas March; uncles, Richard C. Hill (Shirley), Maurice Jones and aunt, Jean Spaulding (Joseph); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Officer Jones will lie-in-state for public visitation on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. A PRIVATE service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. There will be PRIVATE visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1363 Blake Street, Akron, OH 44307. Please see the website for live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
