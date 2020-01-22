|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Kenneth C. LeMasters, "Kenny", age 85 of Mogadore, Ohio, died on January 19, 2020 at Akron General Hospital. He was born in Akron on January 21, 1934, the son of the late Jasper and Orvia (nee Hunt) LeMasters. Kenny was an honorably discharged US Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. Mr. LeMasters retired from Goodrich Chemical; he also worked for Lions Park in Mogadore for 14 years as a supervisor. He was an auxilary policeman for Mogadore Village. Kenny was a Surburban Youth Football Coach for a few years, he loved helping the kids. He was a security guard at many venues, especially the Cleveland Coliseum. Kenny was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Cuyahoga Falls/Star Lodge. He was a huge Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, he and his late wife, Pat, loved to go to the Casinos. Survivors include his children, Cynthia "Cindy" (Larry) Dumire, Michael LeMasters and Karen Round; his grandchildren, Mindy (Shawn) Tusko, Ashley (Jeremy) Campbell, Brittany (Daniel) Lloyd, Jeff and Christopher Dumire; his great-grandchildren, Michael (Erica), Dylan, Natasha, Gauge, Gunner and Grayson; his brother, Earl (Betty) LeMasters also survives. Other than his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, the former Patricia Ann "Pat" Snyder, on December 12, 2019, they were united in marriage on June 9, 1960; and six brothers. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Amy Downard will celebrate Kenny's life. Kenny will also be honored with a Military service. Family and friends many visit from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday. Burial will be private and he will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park next to his loving wife. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020