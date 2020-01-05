Home

Kenneth C. Reed


1954 - 2020
Kenneth C. Reed Obituary
Kenneth C. Reed, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2019. Born on July 25, 1954 in Wadsworth, OH to the late Nelson A. and Alyce H. (Irby) Reed, he was a resident of Akron for 33 years, previously of Doylestown. Ken had been employed by First National Bank and also B. F. Goodrich Co. Preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Nancy Reed, he is survived by his girlfriend, Tracy Lewis of Akron; brother, Richard Reed of North Ridgeville; sister, Minda (Daniel) Garbinsky of Coventry Twp.; nephews, Robert and Christopher Reed, Daniel (Diana) and Andrew Garbinsky; two great nieces; one great nephew. Private interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery will take place at a later date. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
