Kenneth (Ken) Clark Hallam



Kenneth (Ken) Clark Hallam, 76, passed away Sunday, May 12th, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on June 23, 1942 to the late Raymond and Elmira Hallam. Ken joined the Marine Corps in 1959 at the age of 17. He worked for Morton Salt for 28 years and was a proud member of the NRA.



He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Dee (Mayle) of Wadsworth; children, Shelly Ferrier (Jason Pabian) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Shannon Hallam (Nicole) of Wadsworth; siblings, Raymond (Carol) Hallam and Dennis (Audrey) Hallam; grandchildren, Nicole Spinden, Alyssa Hallam, Josh (Mariah) Grimm, Jessica Hallam, Tyler Hallam, Jared Gomberg and Alexi Hallam; 7 great-grand children, numerous brother-in-laws; sister-in-laws, including his special prayer partner, Marilyn Mayle-Midlege (many thanks to Wesley Methodist Church in Clarksburg WV for their many prayers over the years); nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and his faithful companion Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Phil Hallam (Sharon) and sister Elmira Cole (David).



Per Ken's wishes his body was donated to science with the Cleveland Clinic and there will be no funeral services. A memorial celebration of life is being planned for Wednesday, May 15th at Great Oaks Club House in Wadsworth from 5:30-7:30 p.m at 100 Deepwood Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281; light dinner and refreshments are being served. If you plan to attend please email Shelly at [email protected] or Nicole at [email protected] by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stewart's Caring Place Cancer Wellness Center, 2955 W Market St., Suite R, Akron, OH 44333, 330-836-1772. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019