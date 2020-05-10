Kenneth D. Moorer
Elder Kenneth D. Moorer, Sr. passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Elder Willie L. Templeton, Sr. Eulogist. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1485 Greening Dr., Copley, OH 44321.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
MAY
12
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
