Elder Kenneth D. Moorer, Sr. passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Elder Willie L. Templeton, Sr. Eulogist. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1485 Greening Dr., Copley, OH 44321.